Reacting quickly to United States President Donald Trump, who accused Islamabad of harboring terrorists and lying about it, Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Asif said the world will know the truth.

We will respond to President Trump's tweet shortly inshallah...Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction..., Asif tweeted.

In a scathing attack, President Donald Trump today accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" in return for USD 33 billion aid and said Islamabad has provided "safe haven" to terrorists.

Trump took to Twitter to accuse Pakistan of fooling US politicians in the past, and said that he'd take steps to stop US aid from going to Pakistan in the future.

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!, he tweeted.

Trump's harsh tweet is in sync with the White House's increasingly hardening stance on Pakistan.

This is the strongest attack that has come from the US president. His remarks came days after the New York Times reported that the US is considering withholding USD 225 million in aid to Pakistan reflecting its dissatisfaction with the latter's reluctance in the war against terrorism.

In November, the US had strongly condemned release of the Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed by Pakistan and had demanded his immediate re-arrest and prosecution, warning that there would be "repercussions" for bilateral ties if Islamabad fails to take "decisive action" against the JuD chief.

In his new South Asia Policy in August, Trump had called for tougher measure against Pakistan if it fails to cooperate with the US in its fight against terrorism.

OneIndia News