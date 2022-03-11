Not all our allies currently in position to join us: US official on banning import of Russian oil

Won’t fight in Ukraine, direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III: Joe Biden

International

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Mar 11: US President Joe Biden has said that Washington will not fight Moscow in Ukraine as a direct confrontation between NATO and Kremlin would trigger World War III.

"We're going to continue to stand together with our allies in Europe and send an unmistakable message. We'll defend every single inch of NATO territory with the full might of the United States and galvanise NATO. We will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine. Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III. Something we must strive to prevent," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Biden also announced Friday the U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine and also ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.

The broad trade shift, which revokes the "most favoured nation" status for Russia, is being taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries.

"The free world is coming together to confront Putin," Biden said from the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Stripping most favoured nation status from Russia would allow the U.S. and allies to impose higher tariffs on some Russian imports, increasing the isolation of the Russian economy. Biden's changes on Russia's trade status come as bipartisan pressure has been building in Washington to revoke what is formally known as "permanent normal trade relations" with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the U.S. and allies to take the action against Russia in remarks to Congress over the weekend. It follows days after the Biden moved to ban imports of Russian oil and gas products.

with PTI inputs

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 23:32 [IST]