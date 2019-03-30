  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Women should be part of Afghanistan peace process, feels actor-humanitarian Angelina Jolie

    By
    |

    United Nations, March 30: Academy Award-winning actor and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has expressed disappointment over the absence of women in the talks that are currently underway to give peace a chance in the war-ravaged state of Afghanistan. Speaking before ministers and diplomats in the United Nations on Friday, March 29, the 43-year-old pushed for the inclusion of women in the peace talks.

    Women should be part of Afghanistan peace process, feels actor-humanitarian Angelina Jolie

    Peace talks started between the Taliban and US late last year and the latest rounds concluded earlier this month. However, the women folk is apprehensive that it could lose their freedom which found some prominence after the US-backed Afghan forces overthrew the Taliban in 2001 and allege that its voice is getting sidelined, Afghanistan's TOLO News reported.

    'No comments' from Angelina Jolie after visit to Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

    "In Afghanistan thousands of women have recently come together in public risking their lives to ask that their rights and the rights of their children be guaranteed in peace negotiations that so far they have been allow no part of," Jolie, a former UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) Goodwill Ambassador, said during a ministerial meeting on UN peacekeeping, the report added.

    She said the international community's response on the issue is alarming. "There can be no peace or stability in Afghanistan or anywhere else in the world that involves trading away the rights of women," said the special envoy for the UNHCR.

    On Thursday, March 28, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction cited the Taliban as saying that though might consider more liberal policies towards women, the chief negotiator has said that the constitution that protects women's rights creates an obstacle on way of peace.

    More AFGHANISTAN News

    Read more about:

    afghanistan peace angelina jolie un

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 13:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue