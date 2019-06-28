Woman who died of cardiac arrest for 27 minutes, scribbles eerie note; says 'Heaven is real'

  • search
    Washington, June 28: In a bizarre incident, an Arizonian woman, who was 'technically dead' for a total of 27 minutes, managed to scribble a short, cryptic message for her loved ones after she was resuscitated at a hospital in the United States.

    The incident dates back to February 2018, when Tina Hines went into a cardiac arrest, while she went for hiking in Phoenix, Arizona with her husband, Brian. Tina collapsed as the couple was heading out. Her husband Brian however gave her CPR and she was revived twice before the ambulance arrived.

    AZfamily.com reported that in the harrowing ambulance ride and at the hospital, the paramedics team kept losing Tina, who was resuscitated a total of six times before she came to in the hospital.

    For a collective 27 minutes, Tina was effectively dead. She described seeing a figure she says was Jesus standing before black gates, behind which a bright yellow light was glowing.

    When her loved ones asked Tina what was real, she simply 'nodded' upward.

    Moved by this account, her niece, Madie Johnson, had a copy of this note tattooed on her wrist. Tattoo artist Suede Silver then posted a picture of her client Madie Johnson's ink - of the text, "It's real".

    About 90 percent of people who go into sudden cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting die. But because of her husband's CPR that likely made the difference between life and death for Tina.

    According to a small 2013 University of Michigan study on rats, the researchers who induced cardiac arrest in nine animals, saw a burst of brain activity in the moments that would normally precede death.

    In other words, in those first moments after the body body dies, the brain is behaving as if it's very much alive, having complex thoughts, and is perhaps even 'hyperactive.'

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 7:01 [IST]
