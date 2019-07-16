  • search
    Woman tries to stop high-speed train by sticking her foot in the platform gap

    Guangzhou, July 16: A woman caused havoc for rail staff and passengers when she tried to stop a high-speed train from leaving the station in south China by sticking her foot in the platform gap.

    According to the Daily Mail Online the 30-year-old woman, surnamed Wang, was travelling with her brother and friend when the group missed their train departing from the Guangzhou South railway station on Sunday night, according to local reports.

    After jumping over the barrier past the turnstiles, the woman ran to the platform and screamed at operators to open the doors for her. When station staff attempted to drag her away from the train, she placed her left foot in the narrow gap between the carriage and the platform.

    The woman is filmed pleading with station staff, saying that she needs to get on the last Changsha-bound train in order to get to work the next day. CCTV footage showed Wang arriving late at the station gate at about 11:20pm and panicking when staff refused to validate her ticket.

    The unruly passenger is seen throwing her suitcase over the railing and climbing the low barrier past the turnstiles as staff members protest and try in vain to stop her. Her younger brother and female friend are seen following her.

    As staff members try to pull Wang away from the train, she refuses to go and leans against the train carriage, banging on the windows and asking operators to open the doors for her.

    She ended up shoving her left foot in the platform gap to stop the train from leaving as staff members try to drag her to safety.

    'Please open the doors, it'll only take you a minute,' the woman begs as she is seen sitting on the ground, refusing to budge.

    Reportedly, it took at least four staff members to remove Wang away from the train.

    Railway authorities said the train departed at 11:29pm after a seven-minute delay, according to Guangzhou Daily.

    Wang was given a nine-day detention over public order offences while her brother and friend were let off with a warning.

    Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 16:18 [IST]
