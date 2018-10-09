Woman prison guard quits job, goes on vacation with former prison

Edinburgh, Oct 8: Love can bloom, even in the most unlikely of places - a prison. A 24-four-year-old woman prison guard left her job at a prison in West Lothian, Scotland, around the same time when a 31-year-old prisoner Jamie Bunting was released.

As per The Sun, the two were seen together in Turkey by another guard and their story has gone viral. The former guard, Kristi Davidson, even posted pictures of holidaying with the former prisoner. Bunting also shared photos on his social media account.

Also Read | Call centre scam: Over 20 Indian origin persons sentenced to 20 years in prison

There is little to hide for those two individuals for sure.

The fact that the duo got along pretty fast also made people suspect that something might have happened while they were in the prison - on two sides of the bars though.

"The fact they are clearly an item and got together so quickly after they both left the jail makes it look like something may have gone on while she was working," the website quoted a source.

Also Read | Want to get a jail feel: Kerala proposes pay and stay in prison

Quoting the source, the report also said the woman guard left the job 'within a day or so of him being released'. "She even had a picture of them kissing on her WhatsApp profile. How stupid can she be?" it asked.