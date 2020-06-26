  • search
    3 feared killed in mass stabbing in Glasgow city, suspect shot dead

    Scotland, July 26: Three people are feared dead in a mass stabbing in a hotel in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and the suspect has been shot by armed UK police.

    Police Scotland have yet to confirm the details and nature of the incident as a heavy police and ambulance presence remains in the city centre of Glasgow on West George Street.

    The incident took place on West George Street. One of those stabbed is a police officer, the Scottish Police Federation has confirmed, reported The Telegraph. There have been multiple fatalities in a suspected terror attack in Glasgow, the report added.

    Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said in a statement: "We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area.

    "However, I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk.

    "Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.

    "I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital."

    "Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted in condolence to the victims.

