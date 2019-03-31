  • search
    Waking up from coma, Scottish man speaks only Malay for 24 hours

    Edinburgh, March 31: Some incidents are even found difficult for medical science to address convincingly. A 60-year-old man from Scotland, who went into coma after facing a car accident many years ago, has woken up recently and he stunned the doctors and his family by speaking fluent Malay for 24 hours.

    According to a report in Mail Online, Fraser Watt suffered a near-fatal crash when he was just 24. Although he has been living in Scotland for nearly two decades, he has grown up in Borneo because his father was based there because of employment reasons. In the Southeast Asian island, Watt spoke Malay and Chinese but ever since he shifted base to Scotland, he mainly spoke English.

    Watt recently narrated his crash of 1983 and his doctors were shocked to see that he was speaking in a language he hasn't spoken for decades.

    "Everyone was stunned when I spoke Malaysian. So was I because, although I was fluent as a child, I hadn't spoken Malaysian for 19 years before the crash," Watt was quoted as saying.

    "My mum was at my bedside so she could translate for the doctors until the end of the day when my English returned."

    Watt had taken a long time since the crash and even today, he suffers migraine-like headache.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 14:48 [IST]
