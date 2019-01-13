Woman finds sperm donor of her teenage daughter, falls in love with him

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Jan 12: Some human stories surprise us to no end. Forty-two-year-old Jessica Share never planned to track down the sperm donor who helped her bear her daughter Alice Mikell, 13 now. But as fate chose the script, she eventually found the donor who is now the love of her life.

Share and Alice now live with Aaron Long, the 52-year-old mystery man she has eventually found, and his 21-year-old daughter Madi who he also had by means of donation of sperm. Long, in fact, has two other children by the same means - 23-year-old Bryce and 11-year-old Emily.

Also Read | US: Nearly dead man wakes up when removed off life support

According to People which reported this magnificent human interest story, Share said they were very happy to have found the man and praised him as a person as an "open, soft-spoken" one.

Three years ago, Mikell had asked her grandmother for a '23andMe' kit (for DNA testing) to research into her genealogy. Results came out in February 2017 and it was revealed that Bryce was Mikell's potential "half brother" and Long as a "50 per cent parental match".

"Unbeknownst to Share and Mikell, Bryce had already connected with Long. Bryce reached out to Mikell and Share as a result of the kit and connected them with Long. With that, Share and Long began communicating over Facebook," the People report added.

It was in 2017 itself when Share and Long met at a "meet the kids party" for Long and the children he had through 'donation', Share said.

Also Read | Bride dances on wedding with wheelchair-bound father

Share admitted that she was hesitant to meet Long first, given the story was unique but eventually did and said they two are in love and dating though haven't started discussing marriage.