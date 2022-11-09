YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Woman calls Republican congressman to discuss about her menstrual cycle; Internet impressed

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Nov 10: A woman has received widespread praise for her unusual method of drawing attention towards women's menstrual cycle ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

    In the clip, the woman named Dara Faye can be seen calling he office of Republican Congressman Mike Garcia from California's 25th district. Unfortunately, her message went to voicemail but she did leave quite a strong message for him.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Involving my local politicians in my medical decisions," she captioned the post.

    "Hi, my name is Dara. "I was just calling because I wanted to report irregularities in my period. I have also been having cramping during ovulation," Dara narrated her ordeal.

    "I just figured that Mr Garcia would be interested in all of this because he supports the Life at Conception Act*. I don't know if he's a board certified gynaecologist. I really have no idea. But I assume if he supports this act, he has a lot of knowledge and I don't know if I should be concerned or not," she said.

    "So, I was hoping maybe someone can get back to me, specifically Mike Garcia, so we can discuss my menstrual cycle and my ovulation cramps. Thank you, she concludes.

    The video showing rare act by the woman garnered massive praise and the her account was flooded with impressive comments.

    "Thank you for the inspiration. I am going. To my Senator tomorrow about peri menopause? Is menopause still legal, commented a Twitter user.

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 23:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X