Instant karma! Woman falls while trying to kick bike rider, video goes viral

Caught on cam: Drunk women beat up another lady in Indore

Woman calls Republican congressman to discuss about her menstrual cycle; Internet impressed

International

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Nov 10: A woman has received widespread praise for her unusual method of drawing attention towards women's menstrual cycle ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

In the clip, the woman named Dara Faye can be seen calling he office of Republican Congressman Mike Garcia from California's 25th district. Unfortunately, her message went to voicemail but she did leave quite a strong message for him.

"Involving my local politicians in my medical decisions," she captioned the post.

"Hi, my name is Dara. "I was just calling because I wanted to report irregularities in my period. I have also been having cramping during ovulation," Dara narrated her ordeal.

"I just figured that Mr Garcia would be interested in all of this because he supports the Life at Conception Act*. I don't know if he's a board certified gynaecologist. I really have no idea. But I assume if he supports this act, he has a lot of knowledge and I don't know if I should be concerned or not," she said.

Involving my local politicians in my medical decisions 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/1cJbcM3N9G — dara faye (@darafaye) October 26, 2022

"So, I was hoping maybe someone can get back to me, specifically Mike Garcia, so we can discuss my menstrual cycle and my ovulation cramps. Thank you, she concludes.

The video showing rare act by the woman garnered massive praise and the her account was flooded with impressive comments.

"Thank you for the inspiration. I am going. To my Senator tomorrow about peri menopause? Is menopause still legal, commented a Twitter user.

You’re awesome keep up the good work! 💙😉💙 — Ann (@AnnOkla) October 28, 2022

Bravo! Women did this with Mike Pence when he was Governor maybe we should ring up his brother who is my Congressman — Theodore Roosevelt von Katz (@TheodoreKatz6) October 26, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 23:55 [IST]