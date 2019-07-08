Woman arrested for using boyfriend's credit card to tip waitress $5,000

Washington, July 07: A waitress in Florida received a US$5,000 tip which she thought was a surprise gift, but soon found out it was too good to be true.

Serina Wolfe, 24-year-old left swiped her boyfriend's credit card for the tip on a $55.37 breakfast tab at a Florida restaurant, Now, she is charged with theft and faces jail for the fraudulent transaction.

The incident took place at a restaurant in Clearwater, Florida.

The 24-year-old's boyfriend, Michael Crane, told police Wolfe asked him to buy her an airplane ticket back to New York. After he refused, they got into a verbal argument, leading Crane to put a hold on his credit card.

According to an arrest affidavit, Wolfe wanted to punish him for refusing to pay for her return flight to New York.

According to reports, the Clear Sky Beachside Cafe had already paid the tip to the server by the time it was reported as fraudulent.

The boyfriend notified his credit-card company on Monday, calling it a fraudulent charge. Wolfe was immediately arrested on Tuesday on a grand-theft charge.