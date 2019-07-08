  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Woman arrested for using boyfriend's credit card to tip waitress $5,000

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Washington, July 07: A waitress in Florida received a US$5,000 tip which she thought was a surprise gift, but soon found out it was too good to be true.

    Serina Wolfe, 24-year-old left swiped her boyfriend's credit card for the tip on a $55.37 breakfast tab at a Florida restaurant, Now, she is charged with theft and faces jail for the fraudulent transaction.

    Woman arrested for using boyfriends credit card to tip waitress $5,000
    Representational Image

    The incident took place at a restaurant in Clearwater, Florida.

    The 24-year-old's boyfriend, Michael Crane, told police Wolfe asked him to buy her an airplane ticket back to New York. After he refused, they got into a verbal argument, leading Crane to put a hold on his credit card.

    According to an arrest affidavit, Wolfe wanted to punish him for refusing to pay for her return flight to New York.

    Parents arrested in WB for killing teen over affair

    According to reports, the Clear Sky Beachside Cafe had already paid the tip to the server by the time it was reported as fraudulent.

    The boyfriend notified his credit-card company on Monday, calling it a fraudulent charge. Wolfe was immediately arrested on Tuesday on a grand-theft charge.

    More WOMAN News

    Read more about:

    woman arrested boyfriend credit card florida

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 5:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue