Why this Australian bull is a towering figure, literally

By
    Perth, Nov 30: Here is a story of a unique bull which saw himself getting saved from the butcher's knife because of sheer size. The Australian neutered bull named Knickers is so big (6 feet 4 inches) from its hoof to its shoulders above that he dwarfs other normal-size cows in the field when standing by them in the field for grazing.

    Image Courtesy: @kyaatu

    The animal's owner, Geoff Pearson, told The Guardian: "I didn't expect it to go as far as it has. I've been called every 10 minutes since four o'clock this morning," Geoff Pearson told The Guardian.

    Knickers was bought as a steer to lead other cattle at the age of just 12 months and he always stood out. "He was always a standout steer from the others, a bit bigger than the rest," the owner was quoted as saying by the BBC.

    Explaining how he got saved from the butcher's knife, Pearson told AP that Knickers was too heavy to be taken to the slaughterhouse.

    "We have a high turnover of cattle, and he was lucky enough to stay behind," Pearson said. Knickers, who is now seven-year-old and known to be the tallest in Australia, is set to live the rest of his life in his owner's field in Lake Preston near Perth.

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 13:52 [IST]
