Why is #XiJinping trending on Twitter?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Beijing, Sep 24: Hashtag 'Xi Jinping' is trending on Twitter. ​Many of the tweets under the hashtag are suggesting that Xi Jinping has been placed under house arrest after the Chinese Communist Party seniors removed him as head of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA).

    There are unconfirmed reports on social media that Xi Jinping was detained at the airport after he returned from SCO summit and rumour has it that he is currently under house arrest in Zhongnanhai's house.

    Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping

    Reports in The Epoch Times said that around 6,000 flights have been canceled in China.

    Chinese netizens have stormed the Social Media timelines with reports that Beijing is under military seizure. Some users also reported that military vehicles were moving to Beijing.

    Fact Check: Has Xi Jinping been placed under house arrestFact Check: Has Xi Jinping been placed under house arrest

    Check out some of the tweets:

    Story first published: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 13:40 [IST]
    X