Why is #XiJinping trending on Twitter?

Beijing, Sep 24: Hashtag 'Xi Jinping' is trending on Twitter. ​Many of the tweets under the hashtag are suggesting that Xi Jinping has been placed under house arrest after the Chinese Communist Party seniors removed him as head of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA).

There are unconfirmed reports on social media that Xi Jinping was detained at the airport after he returned from SCO summit and rumour has it that he is currently under house arrest in Zhongnanhai's house.

Reports in The Epoch Times said that around 6,000 flights have been canceled in China.

Chinese netizens have stormed the Social Media timelines with reports that Beijing is under military seizure. Some users also reported that military vehicles were moving to Beijing.

Fact Check: Has Xi Jinping been placed under house arrest

Check out some of the tweets:

This video of military vehicles moving to #Beijing comes immediately after the grounding of 59% of the flights in the country and the jailings of senior officials. There’s a lot of smoke, which means there is a fire somewhere inside the #CCP. #China is unstable. https://t.co/hSUS3210GR — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) September 24, 2022

Something big is going on in China. Allegedly 6,000 flights have been canceled -- or %60 of flights according to the Epoch Times. Major military movements toward Beijing. Rumors coming out of Asia of either house arrest / coup against Xi Jinping OR consolidation of power.



Let's — GodandCountry1776 (@Amyedansby) September 24, 2022

-Coup in #China news:Real or Fake, not clear❓

-Mass Cancellation of Flights Across China: 60% fights were canceled yesterday, authentic news👍

-There could be huge churning before 20th National Congress of #CCP

-That's why #XiJinping didn't step out for 2.5 yr❓

-I will get back pic.twitter.com/Spaib2fY66 — Insightful Geopolitics (@InsightGL) September 24, 2022

UNCONFIRMED NEWS!



Some huge developments in China!



"POSSIBILITY"of Military Coup by PLA in China to remove President Xi Jinping!



80 km long PLA Tanks moving towards Beijing since Sept 22,

Starting from Huanlai near Beijing.



9,583 flights cancelled in China as on Sept 21. — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) September 24, 2022

Rumors of a possible Chinese army coup against President Xi Jinping are immature and unconfirmed as of now. Thousands of flights have been cancelled and queues of military vehicles were spotted heading towards Beijing. Stay tuned for more details.#China #XiJinping pic.twitter.com/129m3DWSz7 — The Casulers (@casulers) September 24, 2022

