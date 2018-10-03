Why Britain’s cats and dogs need to pray for a ‘good’ Brexit

Belgium, Oct 3: European Commission (EC) President Jean-Claude Juncker has given a stern message to Great Britain. He has said that if Brexit goes wrong, then not only British planes may not be able to land in the European Union region but even a four-day quarantine may be imposed on cats and dogs passing from the UK to continental Europe and again on their return.

Juncker, who was speaking at a public meeting in Germany's Freiburg on Monday, October 1, Juncker said: "What's going to happen to air traffic in Europe if everything goes wrong? Brits face pet quarantines and no flights 'if everything goes wrong'." Metro.co.uk reported.

The EC leader also warned British Prime Minister Theresa May that there must be an agreement on the Irish border he she wanted a deal on Brexit. He said the EU still wanted a pact though the key elements of May's Chequers blueprint for Brexit in an informal meeting at Salzburg in the Austrian Alps were rejected.

"When it comes to the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, we are sticking to the point of view we have expressed so many times - Ireland first," Juncker was quoted as saying.

Juncker also said that there was "no real Brexit campaign in terms on actual information" about what would happen in the UK after the procedure is complete. "What I really regret in the context of Brexit is that there was no real Brexit campaign in terms of actual information in the United Kingdom. The people are finding out now - including British ministers and ministers on the continent - how many questions it poses, all the things we need to resolve,"

"I ask myself what is going to happen to the 250,000 dogs and cats who leave the European continent each year. Right now they just pass through the customs, all these dogs and cats coming to mainland Europe each year. There are lots of people in Europe who just want people and animals to just cross borders, but I think we are going to have a four-day quarantine. If you want to go to Brittany for eight days for holidays, then maybe you need to leave the dog or cat at home, or maybe you will stay home altogether." He said.