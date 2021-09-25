Modi, Biden meet: India, US call for perpetrators of 26/11 attacks to be brought to justice

Who is Sneha Dubey? The young Indian diplomat who called Pakistan “arsonist disguising as firefighter”

United Nations, Sep 25: In a sharp retort, India in its Right to Reply slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's attempt to draw the international community's attention towards the issue of Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly.

Sneha Dubey, First Secretary, said that this is not the first time where Pakistan has misused the UNGA platform to spread "falsehoods" about India. "We exercise our Right of Reply to one more attempt by the leader of Pakistan to tarnish the image of this august Forum by bringing in matters internal to my country, and going so far as to spew falsehoods on the world stage," she said in the UN General Assembly on Friday.

The young diplomat s tatedthat such remarks deserve "collective contempt and sympathy for the mindset of the person who utters falsehood repeatedly." She called Pakistan an "arsonist" disguising itself as a "fire-fighter".

"We keep hearing that Pakistan is a 'victim of terrorism'. This is the country which is an arsonist disguising itself as a firefighter. Pakistan nurtures terrorists in their backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbours. Our region, and in fact the entire world, has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror," Dubey said.

In his nearly 25-minute video address, Imran Khan spoke about India's decision to abrogate Article 370 and mentioned about the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

In the Right of Reply, Dubey reiterated that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh "were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation."

She reminded Pakistan that it sheltered Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 terror attacks. Dubey added, "Regrettably, even today we heard the leader of Pakistan trying to justify acts of terror. Such defence of terrorism is unacceptable in the modern world."

Dubey emphasised that India desires normal relations with all its neighbours including Pakistan.

Her dynamic response has garnered lots of appreciation on social media.

Who is Sneha Dubey?

Sneha Dubey is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 2012 batch. After completing her schooling in Goa, she did her higher studies at Pune Fergusson College and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Sneha Dubey, daughter of an MNC employee and school teacher, completed her MPhil in International Studies. Dubey had the dream to work at the foreign service from the age of 12. She passed the civil services examination in her first attempt in 2011.

She started her journey at the ministry of external affairs and went to the Indian embassy in 2014 Madrid.

Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 15:28 [IST]