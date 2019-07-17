Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav?

oi-Deepika S

Hague, July 17: The International Court of Justice has ruled in favour of India in the appeal against former navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence in Pakistan on charges of espionage and terrorism.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

He was sentenced to death in what India labelled a "farcical trial". The Indian government has claimed his confession was extracted under duress and asked the court to order Pakistan to annul the sentence and allow consular access.

Born in Maharashtra, Jadhav has two children. He grew up at the family house in South Mumbai's N. M Joshi Marg, and later moved to Powai.

His family owns a flat in the Powai area of Mumbai. The flat, in the Silver Oaks society, has been locked for two years now.

His father Sudhir Jadhav and uncle Subhash Jadhav are both retired Assisstant Commissioners of Police in Mumbai.

Subhash Jadhav was the officer-in-charge of a police station in Bandra in Mumbai in 2002, when the hit-and-run case involving actor Salman Khan was registered.

Around 1987, Jadhav joined Indian Navy as an officer. In 2001, Jadhav quit the force to start his own business.

He was arrested by Pakistani agencies on March 3, 2016, on charges of spying. Pakistan claimed the arrest took place on its soil - in Balochistan provice. India, however, has maintained Jadhav was illegally abducted while on a business trip in Iran.