Who is Bushra Maneka? Pakistan star Imran Khan who waits to marry for the third time

Pakistan's flamboyant cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan has proposed to a mysterious woman, who is believed to be a faith healer but denied reports that he had secretly wed her.

Khan's spokesman in a statement said that he had proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka, who has "asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children".

Maneka, who is in her 40s, was married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad. Khan came in touch with Maneka for spiritual guidance. This would be Imran's third marriage. He had first tied the knot with Jemima Goldsmith on May 16, 1995 that ended in divorce after nine years on June 22, 2004.

Khan's first wife was the daughter of a British aristocrat and a multimillionaire financier. The second one was a journalist and film ­producer. Although that marriage was publicly announced on January 8, 2015, there were reports that a nikah had also taken place in early November 2014.

The third wife of one of Pakistan's most famous sons is, possibly, a faith healer with connections to a politically powerful tribe.

OneIndia News