White House says India has done highest number of coronavirus tests after the US

International

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Washington, July 17: The White House has said that India has done the second largest number of 12 million coronavirus tests, after the US, which has carried out a record 42 million COVID-19 tests.

According to reports, more than 3.5 million people have tested positive for coronavirus and 1,38,000 died in the United States. Globally, more than 13.6 million have tested positive and over 5,86,000 have died.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, "With regard to (the coronavirus) testing, we've done more than 42 million tests. The second-highest number is 12 million from India. We're leading the world in testing."

"We have done more than any country in the world on testing; there's no doubt about that -- 42 million tests. The country with the next highest number is India at 12 million," McEnany said.

According to news reports, in 2009 under Obama-Biden, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abruptly advised states to stop testing for the H1N1 flu and stopped counting individual cases.

"Ron Klain, Vice President Biden's former Chief of Staff said this: It is "purely a fortuity that (H1N1) isn't one of the great mass casualty events in American history. It had nothing to do with us doing anything right." This is former VP Biden's Chief of Staff. It just had to do with luck," she said.