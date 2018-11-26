  • search

When an 18-year-old Assam girl taught US President Trump a lesson on global warming

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Nov 26: US President Donald Trump's animosity with almost every individual, institution and country in the world is not something new. However, when the most powerful man is corrected over his dubious understanding of global warming by a teen from Assam, then it certainly deserves to be in the headlines. And it certainly did so.

    US President Donald Trump
    US President Donald Trump

    Astha Sarmah, a 18-year-old girl from Jorhat, Assam, recently stormed the Internet by taking on President Trump over the latter's mocking the phenomenon of global warming - something he has seen with disdain all throughout even as scientists and activists across the globe have gone on warning over the same.

    Also Read | CIA did not conclude Mohammed bin Salman ordering Khashoggi death: Trump

    On Wednesday, November 21, the mercury in Washington headed south to minus two degree Celsius and Trump tweeted saying: "Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS - Whatever happened to Global Warming?"

    Trump's yet another dig at global warming was taken on by Astha who said in her reply to the US president: "I am 54 years younger than you. I just finished high school with average marks. But even I can tell you that WEATHER IS NOT CLIMATE. If you want help understanding that, I can lend you my encyclopedia from when I was in 2nd grade. It has pictures and everything."

    Also Read | As Russia fails to win Interpol chief's post, West rejoices another 'Cold War' victory

    While Trump's tweet itself was slammed by the social media users, Astha's reply received over 20,000 likes and even social media users from the US praised her for her answer to the American president. Her replying tweet was retweeted almost 4.6k times, showing the impact it had made on the Net.

    Read more about:

    donald trump social media global warming twitter assam woman

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 17:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue