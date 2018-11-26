When an 18-year-old Assam girl taught US President Trump a lesson on global warming

Washington, Nov 26: US President Donald Trump's animosity with almost every individual, institution and country in the world is not something new. However, when the most powerful man is corrected over his dubious understanding of global warming by a teen from Assam, then it certainly deserves to be in the headlines. And it certainly did so.

Astha Sarmah, a 18-year-old girl from Jorhat, Assam, recently stormed the Internet by taking on President Trump over the latter's mocking the phenomenon of global warming - something he has seen with disdain all throughout even as scientists and activists across the globe have gone on warning over the same.

On Wednesday, November 21, the mercury in Washington headed south to minus two degree Celsius and Trump tweeted saying: "Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS - Whatever happened to Global Warming?"

Trump's yet another dig at global warming was taken on by Astha who said in her reply to the US president: "I am 54 years younger than you. I just finished high school with average marks. But even I can tell you that WEATHER IS NOT CLIMATE. If you want help understanding that, I can lend you my encyclopedia from when I was in 2nd grade. It has pictures and everything."

While Trump's tweet itself was slammed by the social media users, Astha's reply received over 20,000 likes and even social media users from the US praised her for her answer to the American president. Her replying tweet was retweeted almost 4.6k times, showing the impact it had made on the Net.