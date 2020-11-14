We are stronger together: Amid India-China face off, Taiwan govt celebrates Diwali

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Nov 14: In a government-sponsored event, Taiwan celebrated Diwali at the Taipei Guest House on Friday. Taiwan's foreign minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu and the Director-General of India-Taipei Association (India's de facto envoy) Gourangalal Das , several MPs took part in mega Diwali event.

Around 200 people attended a COVID complaint event, with the participation of many Indians, MPs of Taiwan parliament Yuan, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Taiwan Foreign minister speaking at the event said, "Diwali is a festival that represents many things, including the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. In these difficult times, we take inspiration from Diwali as we work to combat the pandemic and return life to normal."

The Diwali celebrations took place at the historical Taipei Guest House which is used as a state guest house to receive state guests. The more than the 100-year-old building is owned by the Taiwanese government and administered by its foreign ministry.

Gourangalal Das, "Diwali has acquired a global following, and it is celebrated not only by millions of Indians abroad but by millions of their friends in the adopted home. I am happy to see such a vibrant and dynamic Indian community in Taiwan, proudly displaying this glorious inheritance of ours."

"Happy #Diwali to #India & all friends around the world from the great fellow democracy. It's awesome that I'm one of YOU tonight in #Taiwan. We're #StrongerTogether! #Namaste," Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet.

Amid border tension with China, the engagement between India and Taiwan has increased significantly.

The strong people-to-people connect was also visible last month when Indians from all walks of life came out in strong support of East Asian country on its national day on October 1. The coverage of the national day by the Indian media had angered the Chinese government with China Embassy in India saying that Indian journalists should respect One-China policy.