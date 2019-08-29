Watching situation closely, concerned by reports of detentions: US on Kashmir

Washington, Aug 29: The United States on Thursday said i is keeping a close watch on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and continues to be "very concerned by reports of detentions and the continued restrictions of the residents of the region," reported NDTV.

"We note the broader implications of the developments in Jammu and Kashmir and the potential for increased instability in the region," US Embassy spokesperson said.

This comes barely days after India categorically stated that issues between Pakistan and India are strictly bilateral.

"We urge respect for human rights, compliance with legal procedures, and an inclusive dialogue with those affected," he added.

The US also highlighted the need to "maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control and to prevent cross-border terrorism".

"We welcome Prime Minister Modi's statement that Jammu and Kashmir will soon return to a normal political status... We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern," the spokesperson added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected any possibility of a third party mediating in the Kashmir dispute as it was a bilateral matter for India and Pakistan. He said this to reporters in the presence of United States President Donald Trump, who had offered to mediate last month.

Modi and Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz, a town in France.

Before the meeting, Trump had said he planned to discuss the Kashmir dispute with Modi at the G-7 summit.

India on August 5 announced its decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and moved to split the state into two Union Territories. The Centre also imposed a security lockdown and a communications blackout.

New Delhi's actions were swiftly condemned by Islamabad, which downgraded diplomatic ties and ended bilateral trade.

Since then, Pakistan has attempted to raise the Kashmir matter at the United Nations Security Council, saying India's decisions were a threat to regional and global peace.