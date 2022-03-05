Watch: Russian Defense Ministry releases video of 'Aidar' battalion post destruction by drone strike
Moscow, Mar 4: The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the destruction of the Aidar Ukrainian battalion command and observation post in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) destroyed by an Inokhodets drone.
"A
command
and
observation
post
of
the
Aidar
battalion
has
been
destroyed
by
the
crew
of
an
Inokhodets
unmanned
aerial
vehicle
belonging
to
the
Russian
Aerospace
Forces
in
the
territory
of
the
Donetsk
People's
Republic.
The
site
has
been
destroyed
by
a
guided
air-launched
projectile,"
the
ministry
said.
The video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows an Inokhodets drone flying with a missile attached to its belly, targeting and destroying the site with a missile.
The destruction of the command and observation post of Aidar battalion by crew of unmanned aerial vehicle Inokhodets of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic. The target was hit by guided aerial munition. pic.twitter.com/0EYlHoNqpR— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) March 4, 2022
The published video footage shows the drone targeting a ground object, a guided missile strike and the following explosion.
The Orion (also known as Inokhodets) drone is a Russian middle-altitude long-flight drone, developed by Kronshtadt. The drone can carry up to four air-to-ground missiles; its cruising speed is up to 200 km/h, maximum flight altitude is 7.5 km. The drone can stay in the air for up to 24 hours. Its maximum payload weight is 250 kg.
According to some reports, Kronshtadt specialists seek to equip Orion drones with electronic warfare systems. The drone's export variant is called "Orion-E," while the version for the Russian Army is called "Inokhodets".