    Watch: Russian Defense Ministry releases video of 'Aidar' battalion post destruction by drone strike

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Mar 4: The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the destruction of the Aidar Ukrainian battalion command and observation post in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) destroyed by an Inokhodets drone.

    Watch: Russian Defense Ministry releases video of Aidar battalion post destruction by drone strike

    "A command and observation post of the Aidar battalion has been destroyed by the crew of an Inokhodets unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces in the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic. The site has been destroyed by a guided air-launched projectile," the ministry said.
    The video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows an Inokhodets drone flying with a missile attached to its belly, targeting and destroying the site with a missile.

    The published video footage shows the drone targeting a ground object, a guided missile strike and the following explosion.

    The Orion (also known as Inokhodets) drone is a Russian middle-altitude long-flight drone, developed by Kronshtadt. The drone can carry up to four air-to-ground missiles; its cruising speed is up to 200 km/h, maximum flight altitude is 7.5 km. The drone can stay in the air for up to 24 hours. Its maximum payload weight is 250 kg.

    According to some reports, Kronshtadt specialists seek to equip Orion drones with electronic warfare systems. The drone's export variant is called "Orion-E," while the version for the Russian Army is called "Inokhodets".

    Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 8:00 [IST]
