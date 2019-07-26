Watch horrifying video of ‘zombie’ chicken ‘comes back to life and crawls off dining table’

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Washington, July 26: Chickens have been known to survive and keep moving despite losing their heads - hence the term 'headless chicken'.

But raw chicken 'coming back to life'? That's something strange.

Whether you believe in life after death or the return of dead people, this video will surely creep the shit out of you !

A video that has gone viral on various social media platforms shows a raw chicken that began to twitch towards the plate's edge, almost as if it's escaping. The chicken then lands on to the floor as the woman continues screaming.

However, it is unclear where the footage has been filmed but chopsticks on a plate would suggest it was a Japanese, Chinese or Korean restaurant.

The footage posted on Facebook by Rie Phillips two weeks ago was full of theories.

However, this is not the first time. One in Thailand reportedly managed to survive for a week with only a bloodied stump where its head used to be.

It is learnt that in one such rare cases, when the meat is freshly cut, the muscles of the animal or mammal may flex for some time even after they are dead.