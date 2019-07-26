  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch horrifying video of ‘zombie’ chicken ‘comes back to life and crawls off dining table’

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Washington, July 26: Chickens have been known to survive and keep moving despite losing their heads - hence the term 'headless chicken'.

    But raw chicken 'coming back to life'? That's something strange.

    Watch horrifying video of ‘zombie’ chicken ‘comes back to life and crawls off dining table’

    Whether you believe in life after death or the return of dead people, this video will surely creep the shit out of you !

    A video that has gone viral on various social media platforms shows a raw chicken that began to twitch towards the plate's edge, almost as if it's escaping. The chicken then lands on to the floor as the woman continues screaming.

    However, it is unclear where the footage has been filmed but chopsticks on a plate would suggest it was a Japanese, Chinese or Korean restaurant.

    The footage posted on Facebook by Rie Phillips two weeks ago was full of theories.

    However, this is not the first time. One in Thailand reportedly managed to survive for a week with only a bloodied stump where its head used to be.

    It is learnt that in one such rare cases, when the meat is freshly cut, the muscles of the animal or mammal may flex for some time even after they are dead.

    More CHICKEN News

    Read more about:

    chicken video

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 8:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue