WATCH: Himachal bridge hit by boulders rolling down hill

    New Delhi, July 25: At least nine tourists were killed and several were injured after a massive landslide hit a bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Sangla valley today.

    The terrifying video shows a section of the bridge crumbling and plunging into a river after a boulder hits it.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the death of people due to landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur and said all arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured.

    It is a very painful incident, Modi said and also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

    Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur expressed grief over the incident and said the relief work has already started.

    "I spoke to Kinnaur district administration and enquired about the incident and gave them proper guidelines. The administration has started reief work. The affected are being attended to immediately," the CM wrote.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 25, 2021, 18:44 [IST]
    X