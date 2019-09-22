Watch: Cultural programs at Howdy Modi event in Houston

  • search
    By Vishal S
    Houston, Sep 22: Grand cultural programs were held at Howdy Modi event ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at Houston for his week-long US visit during which he will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session, hold bilateral talks with Trump administration and interact with the Indian diaspora in much anticipated 'Howdy Modi' event. PM Modi will be in the United States from September 21 to 27.

    The White House had confirmed that the US President Donald Trump will be making a joint appearance with Prime Minister Modi at the "Howdy Modi" event in Houston. The mega event is believed to be one of the largest events to welcome a foreign head of government ever in the history of the United States.

    Organised by the non-profit Texas India Forum, the event, with the tagline 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures', will shine light on the tremendous contribution of Indo-Americans in United States and the strong and lasting partnership between the US and India. The cultural programme preceding Prime Minister Modi's address, showcasing Indian-American artists from Texas and elsewhere, will portray how the community is woven into the larger tapestry of American life.

    It will involve broad-based community participation across the United States. The 90-minute music, dance, and multimedia show features close to 400 artists and community members from Texas and across the nation. There are 27 groups performing in a live and multimedia experience that will showcase the diversity in the Indian-American community, organisers said.

    Image courtesy - Twitter/ Texas India Forum @howdymodi
    Image courtesy - Twitter/ Texas India Forum @howdymodi

    Story first published: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
