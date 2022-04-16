War with Russia: Ukraine says it has lost 3,000 soldiers

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kyiv, Apr 16: Over 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, while over 10,000 are injured in the war with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while revealing the numbers also said that it is hard to say how may will survive.

The numbers emerged after Russia's defence ministry promised to step up missile attacks on Kyiv in response to Ukraine's alleged assaults on Russian territory. The warning followed the loss of Moscow's flagship in the Black Sea.

Moscow continues to prepare for a renewed offensive in easter Ukraine. Meanwhile over 900 civilian bodies have been discovered the region surrounding the capital of Ukraine. Most of them were fatally shot the police said. There are indications that many were executed.

Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:55 [IST]