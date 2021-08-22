YouTube
    ‘Vital to support Afghan people’: Boris Johnson calls G7 meeting on Afghanistan situation

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    London, Aug 21: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he will convene a meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday for "urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan."

    "I will convene G7 leaders on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan. It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years," Johnson tweeted.

    The UK holds this year's presidency of the G-7 nations, which is also made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

    Afghanistan witnessing a humanitarian crisis as thousands line up to flee from the country fearing barbaric Taliban rule.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 22, 2021, 22:07 [IST]
