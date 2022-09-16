IMF to dictate Shehbaz govt as Pakistan loses right to decide on its budget

Video: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's mic fiascos don't seem to end

International

oi-Nitesh Jha

Samarkand, Sep 16: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's failed attempt to put headphone on his ear during the meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan turned into a major embarrassment for Pakistan on Thursday.

In the video shared on the Internet, one could see that the headphones kept falling off PM Sharif's ear. When he could not put on the device himself, he asked for help.

This CrimeMinister is a constant embarrassment for Pakistan. Even President Putin had to eventually just laugh at this clumsy man. Pathetic. This is what conspirators wanted? To have by design a politician who would not only be a crook but also a pathetic apology for a PM? pic.twitter.com/mmEhLY7RZg — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 15, 2022

One of his aides put the device on his ear. But the device still fell within a few seconds. As the device kept on falling, President Putin could not control his laughter.

Then President Putin removed the device from his ear to show the aides of PM Sharif's aides how to put it on his ear.

PM Modi at SCO to have bilateral with President Putin, no word yet on meet with Xi

President Putin waited till the device was put on PM Sharif's ear.

PM Sharif's embarrassment drew him a lot of flak on social media. Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's supporters criticised and said the incident was an embarrassment for the country at an international level.

This is the first in-person summit of the SCO in two years after the COVID outbreak. The 22nd SCO meeting is being attended by the leaders of eight member nations including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 16, 2022, 11:03 [IST]