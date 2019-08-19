Video: Man survives after being struck by lightning

International

oi-Mousumi Dash

Columbia, Aug 19: Literally a bolt from the blue like situation, a bolt of lightning struck near inches from a man in South Calorina named Romulus Mcneil, while he was walking towards his car. But he survived. He's alive and completely fine.

That's really strange! But it's true.

Mcneil took it to Facebook to share his scary experience, the shocking moment of him encountering a bolt of lightning. He posted a video that was captured by the school surveillance footage where he works.

In the video it is seen, McNeil was walking in the rain with his open umbrella when suddenly a flash of lightning struck the ground nearby around a foot or so, but leaving him alive. Startled McNeill dropped his umbrella before quickly picking it up and running to the parking lot.

4 dead, 19 injured: Air pollution triggers fatal lightening in Bengal

Mcneil is a Professional School Counselor at Horry County Schools and after he posted the video on facebook the video went viral everywhere from Whatsapp to Facebook and Youtube. People are calling him the Lightning man and are saying that he is The Luckiest man alive.