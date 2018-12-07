  • search
    Video: Dog comes out of nowhere to save a goal in a football match in Argentina

    Buenos Aires, Dec 7: Argentina is a country known for its footballing feats but what if you say that besides the humans, even animals in that country are known for their skills in the game?

    Video: Dog comes out of nowhere to save a goal in a football match in Argentina

    Yes, you heard it right. The proof that even the four-legged in the Latin American nation are capable of participating in the exciting game of football came to the fore recently on social media.

    It happened during a third-division match between Juventud Unida de Gualeguaychúa and Defensores de Belgrano de Villa Ramallo (quite names, isn't it?) when a shot from a player from the former team, which had a clear path to the goal, was miraculously saved by a dog which almost came out of nowhere. However, the canine could not save the team for which it saved the goal win the match.

    The video of one of the most bizarre scenes on a football ground was tweeted by Deportv, the official site for sports in the football-crazy nation. The tweet received a huge response and the Twitterati was busy reacting to it.

    Watch video here:

    The dog was perhaps an intruder into the pitch who fell on the path of the ball just on time and stopped it from entering the goal. Some said the animal deserved an award for its act.

    Here are some reactions to the incident on Twitter:

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 9:55 [IST]
