Video: College student in bikini climbs a flagpole in Texas beach… watch what happened next!

Washington, March 22: Some people opt for bizarre acts and also pay dearly as consequence. A college student in bikini recently did something similarly bizarre and faced almost a disastrous consequence. A video of her action has become viral on the social media.

The girl went overboard during the spring break in South Padre Island, Texas, and climbed up a flagpole fixed on the beach. As the crowd below cheered, the girl continued with her adventure till the time the pole gave in and she had a fall right with it down. The spectators were scared to see her plummet although they did not forget to film her act.

SHE NEEDS SOME MILK pic.twitter.com/9EZgTS3Kp3 — keegan burkhardt (@keeegan99) March 17, 2019

The video of the girl went viral on various social media platforms like Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram. While many were left in splits, others were stunned to see such a daredevil act.

Although youngsters assemble at the venue every year for fun activities, the adventure undertaken by the said girl was perhaps too hard to digest for many.

Later, it was confirmed that the girl did not have a serious injury after the fall into sand which she said was not as soft as she would have expected it to. She also said that she suffered a blow in her back because of the fall.

The girl was later identified by local news channel KEVO as Haylee Hoefgen, a pre-med student from the University of Kansas.

"There were already girls bigger than me trying to climb the pole and making it 5 feet off the ground," Hoefgen was quoted as saying by KVEO. "As soon as it happened, I stood back up and said 'let's go harder'."

Update: she survived.. she said the sand was not as soft as what she thought it would be and her back hurts really bad LOL pic.twitter.com/symynCtywv — keegan burkhardt (@keeegan99) March 17, 2019

Here are some of the reactions the Twitterati came up with against the woman's bizarre act:

I really don’t understand what the point of this was https://t.co/XTisD9smFI — Aleyda Ramos (@aleydaramoss) March 20, 2019

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭who told her to do that https://t.co/ScEE2YvKRX — BANDS (@jaylynnh__) March 20, 2019

This was my exact reaction 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/1R22ZIrGht — ⚡️ CoZy NiGgA Elt ⚡️ (@kyh_elt) March 19, 2019