  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Very powerfully, Trump says as he threatens action against China on Hong Kong

    By
    |

    Washington, May 27: The United States would take action against China over its effort to impose national security laws on Hong Kong.

    Very powerfully, Trump says as he threatens action against China on Hong Kong
    US President Donald Trump

    US President, Donald Trump said that he would take action this week, but did not give further details. We are doing something now. I think you would find it very interesting. But I would not be talking about this today, Trump told reporters.

    China introduces new bill to tighten control over Hong Kong

      Coronavirus could heighten health risks due to heat wave, warns UN| Oneindia News

      It is something you are going to be hearing about, before the end of the week. Very powerfully, I think, Trump also said.

      China's Parliament is expected to approve a security law that would reduce Hong Kong's separate legal status, calling into question the special economic status the territory currently enjoys under the US law.

      Hong Kong on the other hand is expected to complete the second reading on Wednesday of a bill that would make it a criminal offence to disrespect China's national anthem.

      More DONALD TRUMP News

      Read more about:

      donald trump china hong kong

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue