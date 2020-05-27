Very powerfully, Trump says as he threatens action against China on Hong Kong

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, May 27: The United States would take action against China over its effort to impose national security laws on Hong Kong.

US President, Donald Trump said that he would take action this week, but did not give further details. We are doing something now. I think you would find it very interesting. But I would not be talking about this today, Trump told reporters.

China introduces new bill to tighten control over Hong Kong

Coronavirus could heighten health risks due to heat wave, warns UN| Oneindia News

It is something you are going to be hearing about, before the end of the week. Very powerfully, I think, Trump also said.

China's Parliament is expected to approve a security law that would reduce Hong Kong's separate legal status, calling into question the special economic status the territory currently enjoys under the US law.

Hong Kong on the other hand is expected to complete the second reading on Wednesday of a bill that would make it a criminal offence to disrespect China's national anthem.