  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    US: Video shows dragging & slapping of immigrant kids at Arizona shelter

    By
    |

    Phoenix (USA), Jan 6: The Donald Trump administration in the US has already come under a lot of criticism over its policy of handling immigrants at the border. Officials were blasted over separating children from their immigrant guardians at the time of interrogation. And recently, a footage obtained by the Arizona Republic, a daily published from Phoenix, showed pathetic scenes of immigrant children being dragged, pushed and slapped by staff members at a shelter in Arizona last September.

    US: Video shows dragging & slapping of immigrant kids at Arizona shelter

    The incidents allegedly took place after the federal government suspended the Southwest Key shelter's operations, as per the news report. Southwest Key is a non-profit organisation in the border state of Texas that runs shelters for immigrant minors who are without a company.

    Also Read | Trump 'threatens' to continue with govt shutdown for years

    The organisation reported about the incidents related to abuse of three children and staff members in Youngstown, Arizona, reported Arizona Republic.

    In one of the blurred surveillance videos that were released by the Arizona Department of Health Sciences, it was seen that a male staff member dragged and pulled a boy into a room and slapped and pushed him against a wall. He then leaves the room, the newspaper report said.

    In another video, two staff members were seen dragging two children who apparently refused to stand, into another room.

    According to People.com, the sheriff's office of Maricopa County, Arizona, said in an email that they probed several allegations of child abuse and assault that took place in the middle of September.

    "After the initial response by patrol deputies, detectives conducted a thorough investigation of all three incidents, including interviewing all involved parties and witnesses, and conducting forensic interviews with the child victims. Investigators also reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance camera footage from inside the facility to ensure there were no other unreported incidents," they wrote.

    "Based upon the evidence gathered during this thorough investigation, MCSO executive command has made the decision to submit the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for its review and determination of criminal charges."

    Read more about:

    usa immigration arizona children donald trump

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue