US vetoes UN resolution rejecting Trump's decision on Jerusalem

The United States on Monday vetoed a draft UN resolution rejecting President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikky Haley has announced earlier in the day that Washington has decided to veto the resolution, adding that "our hand remains extended to both parties" with regard to the Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

The current UNSC meeting is being held after US President Donald Trump announced earlier this month a decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and instructed the State Department to start preparations for the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The move has led to the aggravation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and multiple clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli police.

On December 8, the UN Security Council convened an emergency session to address the US unilateral move sparking global unrest.

World leaders reacted with dismay after President Donald Trump decided to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capitaland relocate the US embassy there, amid concern the moves could ignite new violence and bury any hope for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Moments after he finished his address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was a rare voice applauding the president, saying he was "profoundly grateful" to Trump on a "historic day." While Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Iran denounced the move.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)