US stands with India in its quest for justice for 26/11: Donald Trump

Washington, Nov 27: On the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attack, President Donald Trump on Monday said that the United States stands with the people of India in their quest for justice.

Taking to Twitter, Trump tweeted,''"On the ten-year anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, the U.S. stands with the people of India in their quest for justice. The attack killed 166 innocents, including six Americans. We will never let terrorists win, or even come close to winning!"

Earlier, the US announced a USD $5 million reward under US State Department's Reward for Justice (RFJ) program, for potential information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who committed, conspired, aided or abetted in the execution of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

In the attack unleashed on November 26, 2008 by 10 LeT fedayeen, 166 people, six of whom were U.S. nationals, were killed.