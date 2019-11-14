US: Shooting near a Los Angeles school; Multiple causalities suspected

Los Angeles, Nov 14: A school shooting incident is being reported from Los Angeles in the United States. The man is said to have opened fire at Southern California high school, reports said.

six people were reportedly injured out which two are said to be critical.

NBC Los Angeles quoted Sgt. Bob Boese of the LA County Sheriff's Department as saying that "We have multiple victims down".

"This is an active shooter situation. If you live in neighbourhoods anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911," said a tweet from the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's office.

To be updated.