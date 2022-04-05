US punished "disobedient" ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan over Russia visit: Moscow

Islamabad, Apr 5: Russia has come down heavily on the US, accusing it of "shamelessly interfering" in the internal issue of Pakistan and blamed that Imran Khan was punished for his visit to Russia.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the US and Western forces started exerting pressure to oust Imran Khan soon after his visit to Russia.

"Immediately after the announcement of the upcoming working visit of Imran Khan to Moscow on February 23-24 this year. The Americans and their Western associates began to exert rude pressure on the Prime Minister, demanding an ultimatum to cancel the trip. When he nevertheless came to us, US Deputy Secretary of State for South Asia D. Liu called the Pakistani ambassador in Washington and demanded that the visit be immediately interrupted, which was also rejected," a statement said.

Russia, citing Pakistani media, states that a high-ranking American official (presumably the same D. Liu) sharply condemned the balanced reaction of the Pakistani leadership to the events in Ukraine and made it clear that partnership with the United States is possible only if Imran Khan is removed from power .

"The further development of the situation leaves no doubt that the United States decided to punish the "disobedient" Imran Khan: a group of deputies of the same party of the prime minister "suddenly" went over to the opposition and the question of a vote of no confidence in the head of government was immediately submitted to the parliament, the vote on which was scheduled for April 3rd," the statement said.

❗️It added, "There is another attempt of shameless US interference in the internal affairs of an independent state for its own selfish purposes. The above facts eloquently testify to this. The Iranian Prime Minister himself has repeatedly stated that the conspiracy against him was inspired and financed from abroad. We hope that Pakistani voters will be informed about these circumstances when they come to the elections, which should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly."

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan had claimed that his ouster is part of a "foreign conspiracy" due to his government's independent foreign policy. Later during a meeting with ex-lawmakers, Khan revealed that the threatening message that was received from the US was sent by its Assistant Secretary of State for the South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

However, the US and Lu had denied the allegations.