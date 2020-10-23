US presidential debate: Trump made friends with thugs says Biden

US Elections 2020: Kamala Harris turns 56, Biden says will celebrate her next birthday at WH

Washington, Oct 23: US President Donald Trump in his final debate with Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden said that the country will get a vaccine against coronavirus in weeks. Trump had earlier said that Americans will get vaccines before November 3.

Biden said that we should be bailing out small businesses right now. When he talks about public option, he's trying to destroy the country, Trump said.

Will pass Obamacare with public option to make it Bidencare, Biden said. To this Trump said that, I'd like to come up with a better, brand new health care. Obamacare is 'no good', what we'd like to do is terminate it.

I will make China play by rules, Trump makes friends with 'thugs' like Putin and Kim, Biden said.

He also said that his son Hunter didn't do anything 'wrong' in Ukraine. My son has not made any money from China, only President Trump did, he further added.

A planned second debate on October15 was cancelled after 74-year-old Trump refused to do a virtual face-off with 77-year-old Biden despite concerns over the president's COVID-19 diagnosis. The two rivals instead attended town halls on competing television networks.

Trump and Biden fiercely clashed over a number of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, racism, economy and climate, during the first presidential debate last month, marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations.

The one-off debate between the vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris took place on October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On Monday, the non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced new rules under which it will mute microphones for two minutes of the rival speakers so as to give them uninterrupted opening remarks during the final debate being held in Nashville,Tennessee.

The decision to mute microphones comes after a chaotic first presidential debate that saw the two candidates interrupting each other repeatedly.

The final debate is being moderated by NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker.

Under the new rules, Trump and Biden will each have two minutes of uninterrupted time to speak at the beginning of every 15-minute segment of the debate. The commission said both campaigns have agreed to the two-minute, uninterrupted rule.