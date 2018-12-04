US President Donald Trump, Melania pay last respects to George H W Bush

Washington, Dec 4: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Monday, December 3, paid respects to George H W Bush, the 41st incumbent of the White House, who passed away last week at the age of 94. The former president lies in state at the US Capitol.

Though President Trump has had his share of differences with the Bush family, he will attend the funeral service of Bush Senior on Wednesday, December 5.

The former president will be buried alongside his wife Barbara at his residence in Texas later.