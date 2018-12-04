  • search

US President Donald Trump, Melania pay last respects to George H W Bush

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Dec 4: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Monday, December 3, paid respects to George H W Bush, the 41st incumbent of the White House, who passed away last week at the age of 94. The former president lies in state at the US Capitol.

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump
    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump

    Though President Trump has had his share of differences with the Bush family, he will attend the funeral service of Bush Senior on Wednesday, December 5.

    Also Read | Former US president, George H W Bush dies at 94

    The former president will be buried alongside his wife Barbara at his residence in Texas later.

    Read more about:

    george h w bush death donald trump melania trump usa

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 9:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue