YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US President Biden calls COVID pill 'significant step'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Dec 23: US health regulators on Wednesday authorised the first pill against COVID-19, and President Joe Biden said it marks a "significant step forward" on the path out of the pandemic.

    Biden calls COVID pill significant step

    The pill is a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.

    Biden said his administration will work with states to ensure equitable distribution. The drug, Paxlovid, is a faster way to treat early COVID-19 infections, though initial supplies will be extremely limited. All of the previously authorised drugs against the disease require an IV or an injection.

    An antiviral pill from Merck also is expected to soon win authorisation. But Pfizer's drug is all but certain to be the preferred option because of its mild side effects and superior effectiveness, including a nearly 90 per cent reduction in hospitalisations and deaths among patients most likely to get severe disease.

    More JOE BIDEN News  

    Read more about:

    joe biden coronavirus Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 9:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X