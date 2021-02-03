US pharmacist who destroyed 570 COVID-19 vaccine doses believes Earth is flat: FBI

No data generated with Covishield, Covaxin on 'European' strain of coronavirus, Rajya Sabha told

New York, Feb 03: A Wisconsin pharmacist who deliberately sabotaged 570 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine told a colleague that the Earth is flat and that the sky is a "shield put up by the Government to prevent individuals from seeing God," according to court documents.

Steven Brandenburg's, who was a pharmacist at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton beliefs were revealed in court after a search of Brandenburg's phone, computer and hard drive by the FBI.

Police had earlier said he was an "admitted conspiracy theorist".

was arrested on December 31 after an investigation by his employer found he intentionally removed vials of the Moderna vaccine from a clinic refrigerator where he worked. He pleaded guilty on January 26.

Brandenburg, 46, had previously said at his workplace that he thought the vaccine would hurt people, implant them with microchips, and cause infertility.

Federal authorities found that Brandenburg's conspiracy theories don't just stop at the vaccine.

"Brandenburg was very engaged in conspiracy theories," Sarah Sticker, who worked alongside Brandenburg at Aurora Medical Center pharmacy as a technician, told law enforcement. Sticker was the one to find the unrefrigerated doses of the Moderna vaccine at around 3 a.m. on December 26.