    US military convoy targeted by car bomb near Bagram air base in Afghanistan

    Kabul, Dec 11: An explosion occurred in Bagram district of Parwan province close to Bagram airbase of the capital Kabul. However, there are no immediate reports of casualties.

    According to Gen. Mahfooz Walizada, police commander of northern Parwan province said that the explosion early Wednesday destroyed several homes and he expects there are casualties but could not confirm them yet.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
