  • search

US midterms: Florida still in a mess; Democrat senator slams opponent

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Nov 13: Florida's Democratic Senator Bill Nelson on Monday, November 12, called on Republican Governor Rick Scott, his opponent, to recuse himself from "any role" in the recount process to determine the winner in the state which is yet to see a result.

    US midterms: Florida still in a mess; Democrat senator slams opponent
    Florida's Democratic Senator Bill Nelson and Republican Governor Rick Scott.(Image Courtesy:Twitter)

    In a two-minute video released by his campaign, Nelson said Scott could not oversee the process in a fair and impartial way and hence should desist himself from playing any role in the recount process so that people were convinced about the integrity of the election. "Given his efforts to undermine the votes of Floridians, this is the only way that we can ensure that the people's votes are protected," he was quoted as saying.

    Also Read | US midterm polls: Record number of women elected to House of Representatives

    Nelson accused Scott of not showing interest in counting every lawful vote and undermining the election procedure. He also spoke over Scott's allegations that rampant "voter fraud" might be taking place in Broward and Palm Beach counties, known to be Democratic strongholds. He said Scott was trying to stop counting of votes and impound voting machines since he was worried of losing the election.

    Florida has seen a recount of the mid-term election which was held on November 6. On the day of the election, Scott looked favourite to defeat Nelson, the 76-year-old who is serving since 2001, but as more votes were being counted in counties like Broward and Palm Beach, the Republican's lead narrowed and soon it reached a point where, as per Florida's law, an automatic machine recount begins.

    Also Read | Midterm poll results will make US political system unpredictable, says veteran Russian senator

    The recount began in this weekend and must be completed by Thursday, November 15.

    Scott's spokesperson said on Monday that Nelson is "once again confused." NBC News reported.

    Results are still not out in Georgia and Arizona either.

    Read more about:

    usa midterm elections 2018 florida democrat republican

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue