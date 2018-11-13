US midterms: Florida still in a mess; Democrat senator slams opponent

Washington, Nov 13: Florida's Democratic Senator Bill Nelson on Monday, November 12, called on Republican Governor Rick Scott, his opponent, to recuse himself from "any role" in the recount process to determine the winner in the state which is yet to see a result.

In a two-minute video released by his campaign, Nelson said Scott could not oversee the process in a fair and impartial way and hence should desist himself from playing any role in the recount process so that people were convinced about the integrity of the election. "Given his efforts to undermine the votes of Floridians, this is the only way that we can ensure that the people's votes are protected," he was quoted as saying.

Nelson accused Scott of not showing interest in counting every lawful vote and undermining the election procedure. He also spoke over Scott's allegations that rampant "voter fraud" might be taking place in Broward and Palm Beach counties, known to be Democratic strongholds. He said Scott was trying to stop counting of votes and impound voting machines since he was worried of losing the election.

Florida has seen a recount of the mid-term election which was held on November 6. On the day of the election, Scott looked favourite to defeat Nelson, the 76-year-old who is serving since 2001, but as more votes were being counted in counties like Broward and Palm Beach, the Republican's lead narrowed and soon it reached a point where, as per Florida's law, an automatic machine recount begins.

The recount began in this weekend and must be completed by Thursday, November 15.

Scott's spokesperson said on Monday that Nelson is "once again confused." NBC News reported.

Results are still not out in Georgia and Arizona either.