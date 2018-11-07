US midterm polls: Democrats claw back to prominence

Washington, Nov 7: The Democrats made their first major political comeback by seizing control of the House of Representatives and also cutting into some Republican governorships in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 6. The Grand Old Party, on the other hand, retained the Senate.

According to POLITICO, initial results of the midterm polls suggested a rejection of President Donald Trump and his anti-immigration agenda which he executed after coming to office last year and allowing the Democrats to claw back to prominence in the country's "critical suburbs" before the next presidential election in 2020.

The Democrats picked up 12 seats in the House as early trends showed and were expected to make more gains later. The results were not too different from the expectations as the Democrats were favoured by the political observers of both parties to retake the House and neutralise the Republicans' advantage in a number of governorships. The GOP, on the other hand, was likely to retain the Senate.

Though there was no Blue Wave, as White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, the Democrats' success in retaking the House will see Trump losing the governing majority he has had till now. It will only lead to a more polarised political atmosphere as the Democrats are expected to spearhead probe into Trump's alleged ties with Russia.