  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    US hopes Kim-Trump summit could take place in early 2019: Mike Pompeo

    By Pti
    |

    Washington, Dec 20: US officials hope that a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un can be scheduled for early 2019, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

    Kim-Trump summit

    "We are hopeful that in the new year, President Trump and Chairman Kim will get together not too long after the first of the year and make even further progress on taking this (nuclear) threat to the United States away from us," Pompeo said in an interview with KNSS Radio.

    Read more about:

    donlad trump kim jong un mike pompeo

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 23:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue