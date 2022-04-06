US, Europe facing greatest threat to peace: US chief of staff

Washington, Apr 06: The Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley said that the world is becoming unstable and the likelihood of international conflict between the great powers including Russia and China is increasing.

Milley said that the US House Armed Services Committee."we are now facing two global powers, China and Russia, each with significant military capabilities, both who intend to fundamentally change rules based on the global order. We are entering a world that is becoming more unstable. The potential for significant international conflict between great powers is increasing, not decreasing."

He also said that the US is witnessing the greatest threat to peace and security of Europe in the world and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is threatening to undermine both European and global peace and stability.

