US elections 2020: Why is it heading for a tight finish

Washington, Nov 03: The US presidential race is headed for a tight finish with the margin between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden shrinking, particularly in key battle ground states, latest opinion polls indicated on Monday on the eve of the elections.

Biden, 77, was leading Trump, 74, in the key battle ground States by 2.9 percentage points, which comes within margin of error, according to Real Clear Politics which maintains an average of major opinion polls.

Biden's lead has shrunk over the last few days, as Trump and his family have virtually carpet bombed the key battle ground states, including as many as 15 rallies by the president.

The first family along with Vice President Mike Pence have collectively held more than 40 rallies in the last three days of the election.

Biden, his running mate Senator Kamala Harris, along with the former president Barack Obama too have ramped up their public appearances in the last few days, but its no where matching to that of the Trump campaign.

On the eve of the election, Biden was in Ohio, while Obama was campaigning in Florida.

Harris was in Pennsylvania.

Trump was holding five rallies in five key battleground States - North Carolina, Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Nationally, Trump as per Real Clear Politics on an average was trailing by 6.5 percentage points against Biden.

Till a few days ago, Biden's lead was around eight percentage points. On Monday both the Trump and Biden Campaigns exuded confidence of winning the race on Tuesday night.

A majority of the mainstream media, however, said Monday that Trump has an uphill task to win the elections, given that he continues to trail in polls in key States like Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin. A few outlets are saying that Texas, which has traditionally remained a GOP bastion is also in play this year.