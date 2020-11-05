US Elections 2020: Joe Biden wins Wisconsin, Michigan, 6 electoral votes away from Presidency

Deepika S

Washington, Nov 05: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden inched closer to the White House on Wednesday by winning the key battleground state of Wisconsin. The wins there left Biden standing at 264 electoral votes - just six shy of the needed 270.

The results meant that President Donald Trump has to capture all of the outstanding states, hope that the projections of a Biden win in Arizona were wrong or find a legal strategy.

Tuesday's election saw tight races in many key battleground states. No major US media has projected a clear winner in the election. Earlier, Trump called the election "a fraud on the American public" and said, "Frankly, we did win this election."

"All of a sudden everything just stopped. This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election," he said, without citing any evidence of a fraud in the electoral process.

"We will win this0 and as far as I am concerned, we already have won it," Trump, 74, said in remarks to supporters in the White House East Room at 2 am.