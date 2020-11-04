We won this election, we are going to the Supreme Court says Donald Trump

Since 2000, the one who won Florida has gone on to become US President

US Election 2020: Leads magically disappeared in Democrat run states, tweets Donald Trump

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Nov 04: Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading in Michigan and Wisconsin, while President Donald Trump has an edge in Pennsylvania. Trump's statewide lead in Michigan has dropped from 1.3 percentage points to 0.5 points. The states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania have been won by Democrats since the 1990s, but in 2016, Trump carried them all in.

Trump in a tweet called out what he describes as "surprise ballot dumps" for being the reason for him now trailing in key states in the 2020 US Presidential race.

He tweeted: "Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the "pollsters" got it completely & historically wrong!''

The race for the White House between Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden was poised for a photo-finish, even as the incumbent Republican president on Wednesday claimed "fraud" in the counting of votes and said he would approach the Supreme Court to stop it.

With millions of votes still being counted and several swing states yet to declare results, both Trump and Biden say they are on course for victory in the 2020 presidential election, one of the most divisive and bitter in American history.

Tuesday's election saw tight races in many key battleground states with Biden winning 224 electoral college votes and Trump closely behind with 213. The winner of the 2020 presidential election should have at least 270 electoral college votes out of the 538-member electoral college.

Fox News, considered to be the favourite news network of the president, gave him only 213 electrocal college votes while crediting 238 votes to Biden. It also gave 50 per cent of the popular vote to the Democratic challenger and 48.4 per cent to Trump. No major US media has projected a clear winner in the election.