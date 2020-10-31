At USD 14 billion, this years US elections to be the most expensive in history

US Election 2020: 'Get out to Vote' becomes common theme in rallies for US presidential polls

US Election 2020: Joe Biden is corrupt career politician, says Donald Trump

International

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Washington, Oct 31: US President Donald Trump has accused his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of being a corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betrayed the Americans for the last 47 years.

Addressing a rally in Rochster in Minnesota on Friday, Trump said Biden has obsession for power. "Biden is a grimy, sleazy and corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betrayed you for 47 long years. He will look you in the eyes, and then turn right around and stab you in the back. The only thing he cares about is political power," Trump said.

Let us not pretend that lone wolf initiatives come simply from misguided individuals

A Democratic stronghold, Trump is seeking to wrest the State for the GOP for decades. He is currently trailing behind with five percentage points. Making a strong case for his re-election, Trump told his supporters that giving him a decisive victory on November 3rd is the only way to defend their dignity.

"There is only one way to defend your family and your country. There is only one way to preserve, protect and defend the American Way of Life: you must show up and vote on November 3rd," he said.

US Elections: Texas early voting exceeds total of all 2016 ballots

"On November 3rd, vote to defeat Biden and Save American Freedom," Trump said, alleging that his opponent Biden will also continue his 47 years of cruelly betraying African-Americans.

He called them super-predators, ripped apart their communities, and did everything in his power to wipe out the Black middle class, said the president. Noting that Biden's plan will delay the vaccine, postpone therapies, crash the economy, and shut down the entire country, Trump asserted that under his plan, the administration will deliver a safe vaccine to the American People in just a few short weeks.

"We will wipe out the China Plague once and for all! A vote for Republicans is a vote for the American Dream, and the party of Abraham Lincoln!" he said.

US Elections: Indian-Americans seem more confident voting for Trump

US is the worst impacted nation by the coronavirus, with the total number of infections and deaths standing at 9,034,925 and 229,544, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"Biden will deliver poverty, misery, depression. I will deliver jobs, jobs, jobs, and the greatest economy in the history of our country. That's going to be next year. You'll see it," Trump said at another election rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"Biden was a cheerleader for North American Free Trade Agreement, which is the worst trade deal ever made, and China's entry into the World Trade Organisation, which cost Wisconsin manufacturing jobs. At every turn, Biden betrayed American workers and twisted his knife into the back of Wisconsin workers. You were--you suffered as much is anybody," he alleged.